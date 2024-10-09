Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 282,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 235,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

