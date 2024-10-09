Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 194683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Power Solutions International Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,360.71%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

