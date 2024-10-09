Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Dividend History for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ)

