Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $269.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.33. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $274.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

