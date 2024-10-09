Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $60.69 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

