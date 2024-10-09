Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PRIM opened at $60.69 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
