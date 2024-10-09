Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 39,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 403.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 284,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $19,698,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 282.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 586.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

