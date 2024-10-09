Prom Price Hits $5.34 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00008632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $97.47 million and $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.53 or 0.99997932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39692214 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $2,741,561.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

