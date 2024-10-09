Prometeus Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008521 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $101.57 million and $1.01 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00254952 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

