ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 4th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 266.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,136,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 2.00% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,390.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 259,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

SH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,473,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

