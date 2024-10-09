ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 2,153,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,183,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth $218,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.