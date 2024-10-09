PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

