Pulmatrix, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative inhaled therapeutics to address serious pulmonary diseases, has recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing pertains to Pulmatrix’s acquisition of iMD Therapeutics, a private company developing a pipeline of novel inhaled anti-infectives for respiratory diseases.

The acquisition involves a cash payment of $1.5 million along with the issuance of 567,344 shares of Pulmatrix common stock. An additional 475,000 shares of Pulmatrix common stock will be held in escrow, subject to release upon the achievement of certain milestones related to the development of iMD’s pipeline assets.

iMD’s lead program, IMD-1041, has shown promising preclinical results in combating fungal infections in patients with cystic fibrosis, demonstrating potential as a valuable addition to Pulmatrix’s robust portfolio of inhaled therapeutics. Through this strategic acquisition, Pulmatrix aims to strengthen its position in the respiratory disease treatment landscape and accelerate the development of innovative solutions for patients in need.

The completion of this transaction demonstrates Pulmatrix’s commitment to expanding its pipeline and advancing novel therapies for respiratory conditions. The company continues to focus on leveraging its expertise in inhaled drug delivery to address the unmet needs of patients with pulmonary diseases, further solidifying its position as a key player in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

