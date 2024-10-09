Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Issued By Zacks Research

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Further Reading

