Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GMED)

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,514,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,245,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after buying an additional 503,745 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,718,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.