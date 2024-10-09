Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Patrick Industries, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:PATK)

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Patrick Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PATK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,460,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

