Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.61 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

JPM opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $605.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

