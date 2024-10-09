Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PEY)

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEY. CIBC decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.60.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$38,583.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,775 shares of company stock worth $462,667 and have sold 241,511 shares worth $3,512,730. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

