Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increased by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

Shares of FTI opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

