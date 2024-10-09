Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Purchases A$14,820.63 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel acquired 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.95 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of A$14,820.63 ($10,013.94).

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

Nora Scheinkestel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Nora Scheinkestel purchased 1,625 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of A$11,862.50 ($8,015.20).

On Monday, September 2nd, Nora Scheinkestel acquired 47,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$321,480.00 ($217,216.22).

Qantas Airways Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.