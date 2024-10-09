QITMEER NETWORK Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $946,180.01 and $126,177.66 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01046846 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $116,139.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

