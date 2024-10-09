QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,538 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 133,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 246.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.