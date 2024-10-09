Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 634 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64.

On Monday, August 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88.

Qualys stock opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.32 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.03.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Qualys by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

