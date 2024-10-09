Quantum One Day Volume Hits $95.45 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and $95.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,685.51 or 1.00167877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

