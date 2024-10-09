QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,434.81

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $159,138.29 and approximately $1,434.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.27 or 0.99991805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019109 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,191.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

