QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $159,118.20

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $159,118.20 and $1,434.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,555.32 or 1.00127258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019109 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,191.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

