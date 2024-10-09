Qubic (QUBIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $202.44 million and $1.35 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000185 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,369,737.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

