Qubic (QUBIC) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $194.30 million and $1.66 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubic has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000185 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,369,737.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

