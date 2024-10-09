Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,588,000. DDFG Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 89.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

