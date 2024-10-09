QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.