Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.25. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 374 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.