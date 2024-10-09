Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $4.25. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 374 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

