Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.68 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

