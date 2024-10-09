Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth $33,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

