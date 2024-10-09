RAMP Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. RAMP has a market cap of $9.73 million and $1,096.93 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

