Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 366.98 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.92). Approximately 1,153,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 721,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.93).

Raspberry Pi Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £698.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2,892.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raspberry Pi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raspberry Pi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.