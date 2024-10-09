Raymond James Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Real Matters

Real Matters Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.