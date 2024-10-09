Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 347,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 785,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

