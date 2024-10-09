Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $43.20. Approximately 3,745,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,707,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766,311 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

