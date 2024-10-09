Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

