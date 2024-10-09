Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently:

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

10/7/2024 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

10/4/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $232.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. 12,566,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,746,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.