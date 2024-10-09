ReddCoin Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $117.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00106507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011923 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

