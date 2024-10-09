Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Head to Head Contrast

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. COPT Defense Properties pays out -109.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 971.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties -15.75% -7.52% -2.71% Redwood Trust 4.45% 4.93% 0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and Redwood Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $684.98 million 5.11 -$73.47 million ($1.08) -28.80 Redwood Trust $193.29 million 5.16 -$2.27 million $0.07 107.86

Redwood Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for COPT Defense Properties and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Redwood Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78

COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.54%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $8.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than COPT Defense Properties.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats COPT Defense Properties on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Investor Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates business purpose loans to investors in single-family and multifamily residential properties and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential consumer and investor securitization activities, and business purpose lending bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company is elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

