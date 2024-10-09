Regaining Compliance: Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Meets Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Get alerts:

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) recently announced that it has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement set by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The company received a letter from Nasdaq on October 8, 2024, confirming that it had met the requirement as the closing bid price of its common stock had been at $1.00 per share or greater for the 10 consecutive business days from September 24 through October 7, 2024.

This development follows a prior communication received by Maison Solutions Inc. on September 17, 2024, where Nasdaq had indicated that the bid price for the company’s common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for the last thirty consecutive business days. This non-compliance had raised concerns regarding the company’s continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

With the recent notification from Nasdaq confirming compliance, Maison Solutions Inc. has effectively addressed the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and Nasdaq has deemed the matter closed. This positive outcome reflects the company’s efforts to meet regulatory standards and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

John Xu, the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President of Maison Solutions Inc., signed off on the report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report emphasized the company’s diligent actions in meeting Nasdaq’s regulatory criteria.

Investors and stakeholders of Maison Solutions Inc. can now look forward to a continued presence on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC as the company reaffirms its commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Maison Solutions’s 8K filing here.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Featured Articles