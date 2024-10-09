ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

