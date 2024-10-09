Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3,968.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 29.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,002.69. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,038.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

