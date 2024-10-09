Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $283.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

