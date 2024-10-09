Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Reliance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $283.49 on Wednesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.