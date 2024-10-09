Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 125.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $203.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

