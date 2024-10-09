Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $901.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.30.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

