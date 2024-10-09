Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $100,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.17 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 552.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

