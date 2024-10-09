Reliant Investment Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $387.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $401.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.22.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

